Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 6.53 kg smuggled gold, 8 iPhones

Mumbai, March 8 In multiple swoops within 24 hours, the Mumbai Airport Customs Zone-III has seized over 6.53 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.73 crore and eight expensive iPhones, an official said here on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the Customs sleuths found unclaimed 3,300 gm of gold dust concealed in wax cases in the toilet commode of a Jeddah-Mumbai Vistara flight UK-236.

Two Indians arriving here from Dubai via Spicejet flight SG-14 were caught and 24 pieces of gold jewelry weighing 1,278 gm were found which were being hidden by them.

Another Indian arriving here from Ras Al-Khaimah via IndiGo flight 6E-1492 was intercepted with gold dust hidden in wax and a 605 gm gold chain, plus three expensive iPhones.

The gold dust was concealed in his rectum and the chain and iPhone were hidden in his pants, said officials.

One more passenger arriving here from Ras Al-Khaimah by the IndiGo flight 6E-1492 was caught with one case of gold dust in wax, one gold jewelry item weighing 320 gm, and three iPhones, concealed in his rectum and trousers.

The Customs sleuths caught another Indian arriving here from Abu Dhabi via IndiGo flight 6E-96 with one case of gold dust in wax, and three gold articles weighing 520 gm, and two iPhones, hidden in his rectum and trousers.

An Indian arriving here from Hanoi via VietJet Air flight VJ-907 was caught with 510 gm gold dust in wax concealed in his headgear.

According to officials, the gold rate has crossed Rs 66,000 per tola (10 gm), and accordingly, smuggling incidents have shown an increase in recent times, especially with the wedding season starting now.

