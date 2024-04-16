Mumbai Airport runways to be shut 6 hours on May 9 for pre-monsoon revamp

Mumbai, April 16 The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on May 9, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, an official said here on Monday.

The runway closures will be implemented for six hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 9, and all normal operations will resume thereafter at the CSMIA.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has also been issued to enhance runway resilience and ensure smooth operations, particularly during the monsoon season, said an official spokesperson.

