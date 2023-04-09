Mumbai: BMC repairs pipe in Tansa Water channel

By ANI | Published: April 9, 2023 03:40 PM 2023-04-09T15:40:58+5:30 2023-04-09T15:45:03+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Damage in the pipes of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was repaired on a ...

Mumbai: BMC repairs pipe in Tansa Water channel | Mumbai: BMC repairs pipe in Tansa Water channel

Mumbai: BMC repairs pipe in Tansa Water channel

Next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Damage in the pipes of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was repaired on a war footing in the Tansa reservoir pipeline on Sunday, informed BMC.

The hole was reported in the Tansa Water channel on Saturday around 3:30 pm which affected the water supply of the areas of the 'K East' division and Dharavi of 'G North' division, as per the release.

21-inch-long section of the main Tansa water channel was damaged and repair work started when a 2-inch-diameter hole was found, said BMC.

BMC workers and engineers immediately started repair work on the damaged pipeline, which was repaired around 4:00 am on Sunday.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal congratulated the department workers and engineers for completing the repair work in record time.

Tansa Water channel services resume at 6:30 am on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Dharavi of 'g north Dharavi of 'g north Iqbal chahal mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Municipal corporation of greater mumbai Municipal corporation greater mumbai Mumbai municipal corporation Mumbai municipal Greater mumbai municipal corporation Brihanmumbai mumbai corporation Tansa