Mumbai: BMC repairs pipe in Tansa Water channel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Damage in the pipes of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was repaired on a war footing in the Tansa reservoir pipeline on Sunday, informed BMC.

The hole was reported in the Tansa Water channel on Saturday around 3:30 pm which affected the water supply of the areas of the 'K East' division and Dharavi of 'G North' division, as per the release.

21-inch-long section of the main Tansa water channel was damaged and repair work started when a 2-inch-diameter hole was found, said BMC.

BMC workers and engineers immediately started repair work on the damaged pipeline, which was repaired around 4:00 am on Sunday.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal congratulated the department workers and engineers for completing the repair work in record time.

Tansa Water channel services resume at 6:30 am on Sunday.

