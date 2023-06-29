Mumbai: BMC to impose 10 percent water supply cut from July 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement a 10 per cent cut in water supply from July 1 across the limits of the civic body.

The BMC said that the decision has been taken due to the late arrival of monsoon, this year. The civic body said this has led to a decrease in the level of lakes due to less rain in the catchment areas. The depleting lakes are the main source of water for Mumbai.

The BMC said that the decision to impose a water cut will be in effect untill the next order is issued by the civic body. The BMC will be keeping a tab on rain in the catchment areas, it said.

