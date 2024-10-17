Mumbai-Bound Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express Derails in Assam Near Dibolong Station

The Lokmanya Tilak Express, traveling from Agartala to Mumbai, derailed at Dibolong station in Assam around 3:55 PM today, according to a Railways spokesperson. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident. Helpline numbers for assistance in Lumding are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126.

“Eight coaches, including the power car and the engine of the train, got derailed. However, no casualty or major injuries have been reported,” the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway zone said.

The incident occurred in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section within the Lumding division. According to railway officials, Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train have already left for the site from Lumding along with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works.