Mumbai: Crime Branch arrests two Bangladeshi women living illegally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested two Bangladeshi women from the Dahisar area for residing illegally in India.

The officers at the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 12 said they received intelligence that some suspected foreign female nationals were living in Dahisar. Acting on the tip-off, Mumbai police started an investigation and learned that the two women did not have the necessary documents.

Further, over the course of its probe, the Mumbai Police learned that the women were Bangladeshi citizens and had come to India illegally, without any documents.

The women, aged 20 and 29, had been living in Dahisar illegally since February 2023.

A case was been registered at Dahisar police station and the women were arrested by the Crime Branch.

Further investigation is underway.

Police said acting on the tip-off, they started a technical analysis of the mobile phones of both women. A search operation was carried out at their address. During interrogation, the women could not provide any official document proving they were Indian citizens.

After checking the numbers on their phones, it was found that their conversations were mostly with their relatives in Bangladesh, the police said, adding that both of them were found to be Bangladesh nationals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor