Mumbai Customs seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 41 lakh, registered 55 cases in April

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 5 : Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes in the month of April, informed officials on Thursday.

The cigarettes seized by the customs were valued at Rs 41 Lakhs.

"During the month of April 2023, Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes valued at Rs 41 Lakhs," read the tweet from Mumbai Customs.

On Wednesday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 3038.79 grams of gold worth Rs 1.4 crores at Kochi airport in two instances, said an official statement.

In the first instance, on the basis of specific information, DRI and AIU, a passenger coming from Malaysia to Kochi Airport by flight AK 039 was intercepted at the green channel by the officers of the Kochi Customs batch, added the statement.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsule-shaped packets of gold in paste form totally weighing 1199.34 grams concealed inside his body and 584.75 grams of gold in paste form concealed in the specially stitched cavity of the waist portion of jeans worn by him were recovered and seized.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shameer, a native of Palakkad. He has been taken into custody. Further investigations are going on.

In the second instance, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of Kochi Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight EK532 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1254.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. The accused has been identified as Shereef, a native of Malappuram district. He has been taken into custody.

