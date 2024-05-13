Mumbai: Eknath Shinde orders probe as hoarding collapses during dust-storm killing 3

Mumbai, May 13 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday ordered a probe into the collapse of a giant hoarding during a dust-storm that came crashing down on the vehicles at a fuel station, killing three and leaving 59 injured, an official said.

The mishap happened on the Eastern Express Highway in the Ghatkopar area on Monday afternoon when, amid gusty wind and heavy rains, a massive hoarding collapsed on the petrol pump where vehicles had queued up to fill their tanks and a few passersby who were standing there while waiting for the rain to stop.

CM Shinde, who visited the site of the collapse, has also asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner to undertake a structural audit of all hoardings across Greater Mumbai.

He has also directed the BMC Commissioner to take action against those hoardings that are unauthorised, and file cases in this regard.

"This incident is very unfortunate. As soon as I got the information about this incident, I immediately rushed to the venue and discussed it with the officials of the BMC's Disaster Management Department. Rescue work is also underway," said CM Shinde, adding that those injured in this mishap have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the government will bear the expenses for the treatment of those injured in this incident and those who have died in this incident.

He also announced the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

