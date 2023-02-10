Mumbai: Fire breaks out at LIC office in Girgaon, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a LIC office at Mumbai's Girgaon on Thursday late at night.

The fire tenders official immediately doused the fire. No one was reported to be injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted at 9.27 pm on the second floor of the LIC building near Sukhsagar hotel in Girgoan.

The fire tenders official immediately rushed to the spot with ward officials of D ward and local police. The officials of the fire brigade were able to extinguish the fire very soon.

"No one was injured in the incident," a fire official said.

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

( With inputs from ANI )

