Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Chennai Cracks Down on Illegal Billboards After Ghatkopar Tragedy

460 unauthorized and illegal hoardings have been removed by the Greater Chennai Corporation as part of a crackdown following a tragic incident in Mumbai where 14 people lost their lives due to a collapsing hoarding at a petrol station.

The corporation has implemented a three-pronged approach, including structural stability and safety audits for hoardings. Weak structures are being entirely dismantled. Dr. J Radhakrishnan, commissioner of the civic body, emphasized their focus on hoardings in public areas such as petrol bunks, bus shelters, and flyovers, with no exceptions for hoardings under litigation.

Over a decade ago, the city underwent a significant crackdown on illegal hoardings, which were abundant and posed serious risks during monsoons and cyclones, often resulting in property damage and loss of lives. This initiative led to a cultural shift, with advertisers predominantly opting for wall paintings as advertisements. Additionally, many advertisers began erecting hoardings on private properties along roads instead of utilizing public spaces. However, with digital advertising the in thing, this has led to a rise in unauthorised hoardings and the civic body is not taking any chances now.