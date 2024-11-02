Mumbai Police Begin Extradition Process for Anmol Bishnoi After US Intelligence Alert

In response to an alert from U.S. authorities about Anmol Bishnoi's alleged presence in America, Mumbai Police have launched extradition proceedings for the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, 25, is linked to several high-profile criminal cases, including a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

The Mumbai Police submitted an extradition request to the court last month, seeking to bring Anmol back to India. In light of the serious allegations against him, authorities informed the court of their ongoing efforts on October 16, particularly concerning the case involving Salman Khan. Anmol Bishnoi is accused of orchestrating various criminal activities on behalf of his brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Gujarat. Together, the siblings face serious allegations, including the shooting outside Khan's home and the recent murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

In October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) added Anmol to its most-wanted list, offering a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture. Indian authorities believe that Anmol frequently travels between the United States and Canada and are actively monitoring his movements as they seek to apprehend him.