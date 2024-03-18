Mumbai Police Close Rape and Criminal Intimidation Case Against JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal

The police have concluded their investigation into the rape and criminal intimidation allegations against Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Group, filed by a 30-year-old woman. They have stated that the allegations outlined in the complaint were not found to be true.

On March 16, the Bandra Kurla Complex police, responsible for investigating the case, submitted a B-Summary (closure) report to the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court regarding the matter.

Sources reveal that the closure report indicates several factors contributing to its decision, including the significant delay in the complainant filing the complaint after the incident, the absence of submitted evidence, and the complainant's failure to appear before the court to record her statement as per the 164 CrPC procedure.

The complainant has stated that on December 24, 2021, the accused visited her at Taj Land End and tried to molest her. But on the day of the incident, the accused did not go to the said place. This was ascertained from the correspondence with the said hotel. The said conclusion was also drawn from the testimony of the witnesses there, police said in the closure report.

The police stated that, based on the testimony provided by witnesses present at the alleged incident's location, it has been determined that no wrongdoing occurred against the woman as outlined in the FIR. The investigation overall suggests that the case was filed by the complainant with the intention of falsely incriminating the accused. Therefore, the report requests the granting of a B-summary for the mentioned crime.

Following a petition filed by the woman in the Bombay High Court on December 5, 2023, alleging inaction by the police regarding her complaint, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police assured the court on December 12 that her statement would be recorded and appropriate action taken. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged on December 13, with charges under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, despite these developments, the police have now closed the case, citing a lack of truthfulness in the allegations and insufficient evidence provided by the complainant to substantiate her claims.