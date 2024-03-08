Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set to Culminate with Grand Rally at Shivaji Park on March 17

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole announced that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is set to culminate with a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17. Patole stated that this event will mark the party's commencement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He added that the yatra, scheduled to enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar on March 12, is nearing completion of its preparations.

The concluding rally of the Nyay Yatra will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17, he said. The party has got all permissions for the rally, he said. Patole said leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP group led by Sharad Pawar, will attend the event. We (Congress) will sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections there, he said.

Ahead of the yatra, Congress leaders convened for a review meeting in the presence of the party's state in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, on Thursday. Patole criticized the BJP for poaching leaders from other parties due to its lack of competent candidates. He also took a dig at the ruling party for omitting Union minister Nitin Gadkari, hailing from Nagpur, from its initial candidate list.

The absence of a national leader like Gadkari from the BJP's first list is surprising. Congress boasts a capable candidate for Nagpur, and this time, the party is confident of victory, remarked Patole, emphasizing their intent to field a candidate in Sangli as well.