Mumbai: Six suffered burn injuries after fire breaks out at house in Khar West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Six people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in the Khar West area of Maharashtra's Mumbai district on Monday, said the police.

As per the information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the fire broke out due to gas leakage.

"Fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway", one of the BMC officials said.

In March this year, around 80 persons were rescued while ten, including three children, were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai's Mulund area.

The incident happened at Jagruti Society in Mumbai's Mulund West.

According to the fire officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, electric main cables, all meters, all switches etc. in a common electric meter cabin on the ground floor plus the upper seven floored residential building.

BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade extinguished the fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor