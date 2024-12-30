Mumbai teen becomes youngest female to scale world's seven highest peaks

New Delhi, Dec 30 In a stunning display of determination and skill, Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student from Navy Children School in Mumbai, has made history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Demonstrating an extraordinary feat of mountaineering prowess, the 17-year-old adventurer has conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) and culminating the current climb in Antarctica.

The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent Antarctica along with her father, Commander S. Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 17:20 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge, the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone.

Taking to its official handle on X, SpokespersonNavy posted on X, "Kaamya Karthikeyan, class XII student at @IN_NCS Mumbai, scripts history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents."

"The Indian Navy congratulates Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone," it posted.

Navy Children School in Mumbai also congratulated the 17-year-old and posted, "Breaking barriers and reaching new heights! Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class XII, Navy Children School, Mumbai, becomes the youngest female in the world to conquer the Seven Summits -- the highest peaks on all seven continents! A moment of immense pride for NCS Mumbai!"

Kaamya Karthikeyan was sixteen years old when she scaled Mount Everest.

She said she was 7 when she took her first trek in Uttarakhand.

Her outstanding accomplishments have not only earned her the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar, India’s highest national honour for young achievers in 2021 but also accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann-ki-Baat.

She is now attempting the Explorer's Grand Slam, an adventurer goal to reach the North Pole and the South Pole, as well as climb the Seven Summits - Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, Vinson and Pancak Jaya/Kościuszko.

