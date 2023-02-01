Mumbai: Woman dies after fire breaks out at Mill in Dharavi

A woman died after a fire broke out at the Ashok Mill compound in Mumbai's Dharavi area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Fire is now confined to electric wiring, electric installation, machineries, and clothes, added the BMC.

Five fire tenders are present at the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

