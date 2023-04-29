Mumbai woman shot dead in brawl between neighbours

Mumbai, April 29 In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was shot dead by a neighbour after a heated quarrel among two women, a police officer said here late on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Farzana Irfan Sheikh (30), and the incident took place in the Indira Nagar Mandal area in Mankhurd suburb, confirmed DCP Hemraj Rajput.

The matter came to light after a caller tipped off the PCR at around 7.15 p.m. about a gunfire in the area, following which a team from the Mankhurd police station reached the spot.

However, the area was almost deserted as the scared locals had scurried to hide in their homes. The police found the victim's body lying there in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on her chest.

Farzana's father, Mohammed Choudhary, who also reached the spot, later lodged a police complaint.

An official said that a huge fight broke out between the women of two neighbouring families for some unknown reasons.

The husband and son of one of them whipped out a pistol and allegedly fired at Farzana before fleeing from the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor