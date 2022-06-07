Mundka fire tragedy: Three more bodies identified, 17 still unknown

New Delhi, June 7 The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Tuesday handed over DNA profiles of three more victims of the horrific Mundka fire, and these were later matched with their kin, an official said.

The latest three bodies identified were of Madhu Devi, Narender, and Muskan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Sameer Sharma said 27 dead bodies were preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and blood samples of their family members were sent to FSL for DNA profiling and matching.

"In the early stage of the case, eight dead bodies were handed over to their family members. Now, out of those handed over bodies, DNA profiles of seven have been matched with their family members," the DCP said.

Those seven were identified as Tanya Chauhan, Mohini, Kailash Jyani, Amit Jyani, Yashoda, Vishal, and Drishti.

"The DNA samples of Ranju Devi, a resident of Bihar was not matched with her son. Therefore today, the blood samples of her parents was also taken today and will be sent to FSL/Rohini for matching," the DCP said.

In addition to this, the FSL authorities have been requested to take fresh blood samples of accused Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal for matching with the body of their father, Amar Nath Goyal.

On June 1, the family members of the deceased, anguished over not getting bodies of their relatives who died in the massive fire incident in Mundka, had held a protest.

At least 27 people were killed, in one of the deadliest tragedies that the national capital has seen in recent years, as massive fire gutted a four-storey building located near a metro station in west Delhi's Mundka area.

The bodies were charred to such an extent that even after nearly one month, only 10 of the 27 bodies have been identified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor