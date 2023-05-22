Municipal Corporation of Delhi bans use of acid for cleaning purpose

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order recently prohibiting the use of acid for cleaning public toilets operated by it, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Monday. The MCD cited the Supreme Court order of 2013 that prohibited the over-the-counter sale of acid across India in the wake of raising incidents of acid attack.

"So, the provision for penalty for not using acid for cleaning purpose of toilet is, hereby, abolished/repealed from the contract. The agency/operator shall use alternate toilet cleaning material in place of acid. Violation of the instruction will attract penalty including confiscation of acid from the premises," the MCD order read. The civic body directed all officers, field staffers and agencies concerned to ensure that "acid shall not be used for any cleaning purpose of toilets and public conveniences.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal expressed her displeasure over the present state of affairs where the MCD has "illegally" directed the usage of acid to clean 308 public toilets.Following directions from the panel, the MCD issued an order on May 18 which states that the said provision of the contract (which encourages use of acid) has been repealed and if any person is found using/storing acid in toilets, then action shall be taken against the agency.