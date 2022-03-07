'Munnabhai' held during Tata Steel exam in Jamshedpur

Ranchi, March 7 Jharkhand Police have arrested six 'Munnabhais' (proxy candidates) during examination conducted for dependents of employees in Tata Steel, as well as a person who helped these proxy candidates.

A senior police officer in Jamshedpur said all the 7 arrested persons are being sent to jail.

Tata Steel had recently announced to appoint sons, daughters or dependents in place of already working employees. It received about 7,500 applications under this scheme, and the examination was conducted on Sunday at 16 centres across Jamshedpur.

Two people were arrested from the examination centre at Sakchi and four from a centre at Bistupur. The police also detained a person who helped these fake examinees.

The investigation has revealed that proxy candidates were writing exam papers in place of the real applicants. An FIR has been registered at Bistupur police station after a complaint was lodged by Vineet Kumar Singh, Manager, Safety Department of Tata Steel.

DSP Animesh Kumar Gupta is investigating the matter.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohd Intikhab, Tawfiq Ahmed, Haseeb Ahmed, Ruhul Amin, Mohd Faisal, all from UP; Mohd Asadullah from Jharkhand; Monu Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, from Bihar's Nalanda.

