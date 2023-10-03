Murder convict commits suicide day before sentencing

Lucknow, Oct 3 A murder convict in the Lucknow district jail committed suicide just a day before a court was scheduled to pronounce the quantum of his sentence.

The 26-year-old prisoner was reportedly under duress, the police said.

A resident of Chhota Barha locality in the city’s Alambagh area, he had been convicted for murder and the quantum of sentence was to be announced on Tuesday.

According to jail officials, the prisoner used a bedsheet to hang himself from his cell’s window on Monday.

He was taken to the prison hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead.

Jailer K.K. Dixit said: “Jailed since February 2019 in connection with a murder case, he was named in as many seven cases, including one registered under the Arms Act.”

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

