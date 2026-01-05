Murli Manohar Joshi a source of inspiration: MP BJP on veteran leader’s birthday

Bhopal, Jan 5 Several BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief, Hemant Khandelwal and senior Cabinet Minister Prahlad Singh Patel greeted people on the 91th birthday of veteran politician and one of the founding fathers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Murli Manohar Joshi on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav exchanged his greetings with Joshi on a social media post and wished for good health. Yadav stated that Joshi’s entire life dedicated to the service of the nation and the organisation (BJP) will continue to inspire the young generation of the party.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan exchanged his greetings with the veteran BJP leader Joshi, calling him a “guide” and “source of inspiration”.

“Heartfelt birthday greetings and infinite best wishes to the senior member of the BJP family, skilled organiser, our guide and source of inspiration,” former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Chouhan, wrote on X.

While Madhya Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayat Minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, who visited Joshi to greet him on his birthday in New Delhi on Monday, described the BJP stalwart and former Union Minister, Joshi a person with “spiritual practice and consciousness”.

Senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, Prahlad Patel, who previously served as Union Minister, talking to IANS during his visit to New Delhi on Monday, said that whenever he faces tough questions in life, he would find a solution from veteran leader Mulri Manohar Joshi.

“I respectfully bow at the feet of Joshi. In a life dedicated to spiritual practice and consciousness, if one can see such a person, it is Joshi himself. Whenever people like us have faced any question or difficulties in life, the one who provides direct guidance is Joshi,” Patel said, talking to IANS in New Delhi.

Joshi, who was among the prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, was also one of the founding fathers of the BJP and led the party as its president between 1991 and 1993.

He also served as the Minister of Science and Technology in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government (1998-2004) and, in 2017, was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan — the nation’s second-highest civilian award.

