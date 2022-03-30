Muslim, Christian leaders meet Pejawar seer over business curbs

Udupi (Karnataka), March 30 In an important development, a delegation of Muslim and Christian leaders, religious heads and traders, who are facing boycott in temple premises and religious fairs, on Wednesday met powerful Hindu Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji to seek his intervention.

They told Swamiji that the traders who make a living by selling items at the Hindu religious fairs are facing a lot of problems. They pleaded with the Swamiji to allow them to do businesses near the temples.

Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that peace and harmony are important but it cannot be maintained by only one community. "Hindu community has suffered a lot for a long time. Many incidents have inflicted pain on the community. The problem can't be solved by mutual discussions among a few religious leaders," he stated.

The solution has to be sought at the grassroots level. When injustice has been meted out to a community for a long time, the anger explodes, the Pejawar seer said.

"If incidents which cause pain to Hindu community stop, then there is a chance of peace and harmony. All the cows belonging to a widow have been stolen and the woman is now on the street having no source of livelihood. Many such incidents have caused pain to the Hindu community," he said.

"We have also gone through such pains. If someone talks about peace and harmony, mere lip service is not enough. There is no need for a mediation by a third person for peaceful and harmonious living," he said.

Abubakker Atradi, Honorary President of Udupi Consumer Forum said, a delegation met the religious seer with an intention to create peace and harmony in the society. Muslim community too wants peace. The whole community can't be hated just because of one or two people. "We are like children of the same mother. I appeal that everyone should live harmoniously. Swamiji has given a suggestion to create a committee and assured of solution to the problem," he explained.

He further said that no meeting was held within the Muslim community. The debate has gone too far. If statements are given according to somebody's whims and fancies, the peace in the society will not exist. If there is love and affection, there will be no disturbance. It takes two to tango, he noted.

Shokamatha Igarji Church, Father Charles said, all live on the basis of certain values. Mistakes are committed by a few people. The mistake committed by one person is likely to put many into trouble. If these mistakes are rectified, there is a chance of harmony, he said. Religion is needed for all and at the same time discrimination among human beings on the basis of religion is wrong, he added.

