Muslim Girl Sings Ram Bhajan: Batool Zehra from Uri Sings Ram Geet in Pahari Language (Video)

Currently, there is a blissful atmosphere in the country. Even in Jammu and Kashmir, Batool Zehra, a college-going girl, has sung a special song, offering it to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. She resides in Uri and has sung a song dedicated to Lord Rama in the Pahari language. Meanwhile, the inauguration and consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are scheduled for January 22.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, is preparing to transform Ayodhya. A large floating screen will be installed at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, making it India's largest floating screen.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organized a Tesla musical light show in Maryland to celebrate the upcoming opening. People from the Hindu community participated, displaying flags with Lord Ram's images and chanting slogans like 'Jai Shree Ram'. The Tesla car light show was synchronized to the tune of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Invitation cards for the ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs, such as priests, donors, and several politicians.