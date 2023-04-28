'My daughter made her husband PM', says Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murthy

Bengaluru, April 28 IT giant Infosys Chairperson and mother-in-law of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that her daughter Akshata Murthy made her husband Prime Minister.

A video of Sudha Murthy has gone viral on social media in which she can be heard saying that her daughter made her husband Rishi Sunak the Prime Minister of the UK.

"My son-in-law is a Punjabi. His ancestors have settled in England for 150 years. He is a religious person. After marriage, he observes fast on Thursdays. This is because of his wife's influence. See, how a wife can change her husband," she said in a lighter vein.

"I have made my husband a businessman but my daughter has made her husband Prime Minister of the UK," she said.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's family is ardent devotees of Guru Raghavendra of Mantralaya. Narayana Murthy had started Infosys on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak had closely observed the importance given to Thursdays in Narayana Murthy's family and also came to know about Guru Raghavendra, Sudha Murthy said.

Sudha Murthy had also shared that she observes fasts every Monday, but her son-in-law observes fasts on Thursdays.

