'My Father Was...': EAM Jaishankar Makes Shocking Revelation After Controversy Over IC 814 Kandahar Hijack Web Series (Watch Video)

Lots of controversies are swirling around Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah starrer Netflix web documentary IC814. On September 1, PTI reported that netizens alleged the series was "hiding the real identities of the terrorists involved in the 1999 incident." In response to which Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sent summon of Netflix India's content head. Later on, makers said added disclaimer to the beginning of the show.

During the preconference Jaishankar said, "I haven't seen the film, so I don't want to comment. However, I want to share something interesting. In 1984, there was a hijacking, and I was a young officer on the team handling it. After 3-4 hours, I called my mother to say I couldn't make it because of the hijacking, only to find out my father was on that flight. It ended up in Dubai. Thankfully, no one was killed, but it could have had a much worse outcome."

He further added that On the other hand, I was part of the family members who were pressing the government on the hijacking.