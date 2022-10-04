My process changes with every project: Actor Rajit Kapur

New Delhi, Oct 4 "I have always trusted my gut. There is no system or rule that I follow, be it for theatre or cinema. The key is to focus completely on the character and work at hand. The process may be different for each project, and that is where the challenge lies. You find a new process for each project," actor Rajit Kapur tells .

Recently seen opposite Neena Gupta in Pushan Kripalani's film 'Threshold' on Hotstar, the actor, known for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in 'The Making of the Mahatma' for which he won the National Award for Best Actor, and 'Byomkesh Bakshi' aired on Doordarshan, made his film debut with 'Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor