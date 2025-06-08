My schooling was in BJP, college in TDP, working for Rahul Gandhi: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, June 8 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that he completed his schooling in BJP, college in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and now he is working for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Chief Minister recalled his recent conversation with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during NITI Ayog meeting in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"The Prime Minister, while pointing towards Chandrababu Naidu, said that your friend is here. I told him, I studied in your school and his college and now working for Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event where Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's autobiography "Prajala Kathe Naa Aatmakatha" (The People's Story is My Autobiography) was released.

Revanth Reddy was with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in his student days. He was an MLA from the TDP before joining the Congress in 2017.

Stating that Governor Dattatreya is a person who has no enemies, the Telangana Chief Minister called him a role model for future leaders.

The Chief minister extolled Dattatreya rising to the rank of Governor from Gowliguda galli (narrow street in Gowliguda area).

He said that Governor Dattatreya maintained core values and never distanced himself from people despite adorning top positions during his entire political stint.

The Chief Minister recollected his personal relations with the Haryana Governor and his close observation of the senior leader's political journey.

He believes Governor Dattatreya at the state level enjoys the same stature which the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had at the national level.

Revanth Reddy said that every political leader admired Governor Dattatreya with the same respect even if he is not in power.

The popular 'Alai Bhalai' programme organised by Governor Dattatreya every year has been receiving overwhelming response from all party leaders and it is a testament to the leader's statesmanship.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, among others, addressed the event.

Chandrababu Naidu called Governor Dattatreya a 'true gentleman' and said that people affectionately call him 'Dattanna'.

CM Naidu added that Governor Dattatreya made a humble beginning as an ordinary BJP activist and went on to emerge as a national leader.

He said Governor Dattatreya participated in several movements and has risen up in public life facing all odds.

The TDP President was all praise for the Haryana Governor for upholding secularism and for bringing all sections of the society together with his annual programme 'Alai Bhalai'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor