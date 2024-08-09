Mysterious Noise Triggers Panic in Landslide-Affected Wayanad

Residents of Edakkal in Kerala’s landslide-stricken Wayanad district reported hearing a mysterious noise from beneath the earth on Friday, causing widespread panic. Authorities have advised evacuations in several areas, including Kurchyarmala, Pinangode, Morickap, Ambukuthi Mala, and Edakkal Cave, amid concerns of a potential earthquake.

Revenue Department officials have arrived to assess the situation, and local schools have been dismissed early.At around 10:20 a.m., locals experienced a loud noise and minor tremors in Nenmeni and parts of Ambalavayal villages, though these lasted only a few seconds.

Nenmeni Village Officer Sajeendran noted that inspections revealed no visible damage to homes or wells, despite the effects being felt over a wide area.