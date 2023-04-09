Mysuru: PM Modi launches International Big Cats Alliance on Commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 : With the aim to curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) in Karnataka.

PM Modi also inaugurated the 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'.

During the programme, he released the publication 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves.

He also released a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).

PM Modi also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

He interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah.

In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, "The journey of Tiger conservation, which started in 1973 with nine Tiger Reserves, has reached to 53 reserves in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the Prime Minister's leadership. 23 Tiger Reserves have received international accreditation."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka where he interacted with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation efforts, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of 'Project Tiger'.

"Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India's wildlife, natural beauty and diversity," tweeted Prime Minister.

PM Modi also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday where he interacted with mahouts and kavadis.

In a video of his visit, Prime Minister Modi was seen feeding sugarcane to an elephant.

