Nadda, BJP ropes in top leaders to campaign for MCD polls

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President J P Nadda, MPs and movie stars Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan will be the BJP’s star campaigners in the upcoming municipal corporation polls on December 4. The party announced a list of 40-star campaigners on Thursday. All seven Delhi MPs are also part of the list, as is Delhi BJP unit president Adesh Gupta.The MCD campaign in the city is expected to be high decibel, with the AAP hoping to win its first corporation election in the city.

Meanwhile, stepping up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, the BJP on Friday shared a new sting operation video and accused AAP leader Mukesh Goel of demanding money from a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for giving gifts to party leaders. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra showed the sensational video of the purported sting operation on AAP leader Mukesh Goel. However, hitting back at the BJP, Goel said that the saffron party has lost its mental balance since it's going to lose badly in the MCD polls. Countering BJP's allegation, Goel said the sting video released by the BJP is old and then he was not a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.