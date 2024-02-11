Nadda in TN today, to hold meetings with alliance partners

Chennai, Feb 11 BJP chief J.P. Nadda will hold a series of meetings here on Sunday with the leaders of the party's state unit and also with the alliance partners as 2024 Lok Sabha elections near.

While at present, BJP is minus its key ally of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nadda will meet deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

During his brief visit, the BJP chief will also hold talks with the leaders of PMK and DMDK in Chennai on Sunday.

Nadda will oversee the party‘s preparations for the ensuing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is scheduled to take place on February 25.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit is buoyed by the huge public participation in the padayatra undertaken by the state BJP chief K. Annamalai who has already covered 200 Assembly constituencies of the state. It may be noted that there are 234 Assembly constituencies in the state and 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The gruelling padayatra of Annamalai, ‘En Mann, En Makkal ’ that commenced on August 17, has touched a chord with the general public.

A recent survey conducted by a reputed psephology group has indicated that the BJP vote share in Tamil Nadu will increase to above 15 percent. This is a huge leap as the party could garner only 3.56 per cent of the total votes polled in the 2019 general elections.

