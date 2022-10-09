Nadeem Colony of Hyderabad waterlogged after heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Hyderabad lead to severe waterlogging on the streets of Nadeem Colony on Sunday.

Tolichowki and Nadeem Colony in Hyderabad witnessed waterlogging after incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city last night. Some areas in Hyderabad, including Khiratabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Tolichowki, and Gachibowli received heavy rainfall last night.

According to IMD, Hyderabad is likely to receive more rain on Sunday.

According to a regional weather forecasting department in Hyderabad, the city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky on Sunday. "Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm with lightning at times intense spells very likely to occur in the city", the department notified.

"Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degC and 21 degC respectively. Surface winds are likely to be South westerlies with wind speed around 04-08 kmph", the department stated.

The parts of the national capital also received continuous heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded today is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

The IMD has forecasted more light to moderate downpours in the national capital on Sunday.

The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region."

( With inputs from ANI )

