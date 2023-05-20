Nafrat ko mitaya, Mohabbat jeeti: Rahul Gandhi after swearing in ceremony of K'taka govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government said Nafrat ko mitaya, Mohabbat jeeti.

After Congress's victory, many things were written as to how Congress won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis, backwards. We had truth, poor people. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had money, police and everything but the people of Karnataka defeated all their powers, said Rahul Gandhi.

We made 5 promises to you. I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka govt will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law. We will give you a clean, non-corrupt government, said Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka government.