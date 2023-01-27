Nagaland: Police seize 150 grams of contraband, one drug peddler held

Police seized 150 grams of contraband drugs sealed in 20 plastic containers and apprehended a drug peddler in Nagaland's Wokha district, officials said on Friday.

According to an official, the drugs were seized during a raid in a house at Tsumang - A colony, Wokha Town, Nagaland on Thursday evening.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as William Kikon.

According to an official, based on a specific intelligence report, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force led by the SDPO of Wokha along with Wokha police station and D/10IR raided a house at Tsumang.

"A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," the official added.

On January 21, Security personnel seized contraband drugs worth Rs 1.71 crore from the possession of husband and wife in Nagaland's Peren district. The husband and wife are residents of Senapati, Manipur.

According to Nagaland police, a joint team comprising of Peren District Executive Force, Narcotic Personnel, and CISF while conducting a routine inspection at Teipuiki bridge, Peren intercepted a car that was proceeding to Dimapur from Senapati.

"During thorough checking and frisking, security personnel recovered 50 soap cases containing suspected Heroin measuring 600 grams approximately, with a market value estimated to be Rs 1.71 crore from the possession of husband and wife who are residents of Senapati, Manipur," Nagaland Police officials said earlier in the week.

A case has been registered at the Narcotic Cell in Kohima, officials said earlier.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor