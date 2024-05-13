Nagapattinam MP & senior CPI leader M Selvaraj passes away

Chennai, May 13 Senior leader of Communist Party of India (CPI) and Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency, M. Selvaraj passed away today morning in a private hospital in Chennai. He was 67.

Selvaraj was an MP for four terms from Tamil Nadu. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, 1996,1998 and 2019 from Nagapattinam constituency.

He is survived by his wife Kamalathanam.

He had undergone a kidney transplant and was under treatment for past few months. He did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections citing health conditions.

CPI national leadership condoled the passing away of the party leader and in a statement, said that he was an exemplary leader, always in the forefront for people’s issues.

The CPI Tamil Nadu unit also condoled the passing away of Selvaraj. The party said that his funeral will be held at his native Sithamalli village in Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.

