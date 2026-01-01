Nalanda: CM Nitish pays floral tributes to his mother on her death anniversary

Patna, Jan 1 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited his ancestral village, Kalyan Bigha in the Harnaut block of Nalanda district on Thursday on the death anniversary of his mother Parameshwari Devi.

He paid heartfelt homage by offering floral tributes at her statue located at the Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh Memorial Garden.

The Chief Minister also paid his respects by offering floral tributes at the statues of his late father, Ramlakhan Singh and his late wife Manju Sinha.

On the solemn occasion, his elder brother Satish Kumar, son Nishant Kumar, and other close family members were present and joined him in paying tribute.

Nishant Kumar was seen interacting with the locals.

Several prominent leaders and dignitaries attended the event, including Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar, MP Kaushlendra Kumar, MLAs Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Ruhel Ranjan, and Shubhanand Mukesh, MLCs Sanjay Kumar Singh alias Gandhi Ji and Lalan Sarraf, Vice Chairman of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority Dr. Uday Kant, former MLA Sunil Kumar, JD(U) National General Secretary Manish Kumar Verma, along with senior officials, social workers, political representatives, and well-wishers.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the renowned Bhagwati Temple (Devi Sthan) in Kalyan Bigha and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of Bihar.

His presence brought a sense of joy and pride among the residents of Kalyan Bigha and the surrounding areas.

Nitish Kumar interacted with locals, enquired about their well-being, and listened to their concerns.

He issued necessary instructions to officials of the district administration for resolving local issues.

Nalanda District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were present at the venue.

The Chief Minister spent some time in the village enjoying the calm and natural surroundings.

Chief Minister Nitish visits Kalyan Bigha every year on his mother's death anniversary, reflecting his deep respect and emotional connection to his roots.

