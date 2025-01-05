Namo Bharat Corridor: PM Modi to Inaugurate 13-Km Stretch Today; Reducing Delhi-Meerut Travel Time to 40 Minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the additional 13-kilometer Delhi section of the Namo Bharat Corridor, which connects Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, today (January 5, 2025), officials confirmed. The inauguration is scheduled for 11 am, with PM Modi expected to travel from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, they added.

Passenger operations on the newly inaugurated 13-kilometer section of the Namo Bharat Corridor will begin at 5 pm on Sunday, with trains running at a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South will be Rs 150 for the standard coach and Rs 225 for the premium coach, officials said.

Of the 13 km, six kilometers are underground, featuring the prominent Anand Vihar station. This marks the debut of Namo Bharat trains operating in an underground section, according to the officials.

With the inauguration of the new section, Namo Bharat trains will now serve Delhi. This follows the Prime Minister’s opening of the 17 km Sahibabad-Duhai Depot priority section in October last year. Currently, 42 km of the corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South is operational, and with this expansion, the total operational length will reach 55 km, covering 11 stations. The new section connects Meerut directly to Delhi, cutting travel time by one-third, allowing commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in under 40 minutes.

To date, Namo Bharat trains have served over 50 lakh commuters. Further construction in other sections -- New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram -- is progressing at a rapid pace, they said. The newly inaugurated 13 km section includes six kilometers underground, featuring the Anand Vihar station, marking the first underground operation for Namo Bharat trains. This expansion brings Namo Bharat services to Delhi. The Prime Minister had previously inaugurated the 17 km Sahibabad-Duhai Depot section in October. Currently, 42 km of the corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South, with nine stations, is operational. This inauguration will extend the operational stretch to 55 km, with 11 stations.

