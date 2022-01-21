National Commission for Minorities seeks answer from Jharkhand Chief Secretary on sale of liquor, meat in Shikharji hill area
While taking cognizance of the sale of liquor and meat in the Shikharji hill area, one of the fourteen pilgrimage sites of Jainism, the National Commission for Minorities, has sought a reply from the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand.
( With inputs from ANI )
