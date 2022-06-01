National Education Ministers' Conference to be held in Gujarat from today

National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat from June 1 till June 2, 2022, the Ministry of Education on Tuesday informed.

Education Ministers of States/UTs are will be participating in the conference. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Annapurna Devi, MoS Subhash Sarkar and senior officials of the Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with a focus on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), etc.

The Ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) on June 1, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor