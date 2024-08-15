National Flag Not Hoisted at Delhi CM’s Residence on Independence Day, Says Sunita Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, voiced her disappointment on Thursday over the omission of the national flag hoisting at their residence. In a social media post, she said Today, the National Flag was not hoisted at the CM's residence. It is very sad. This dictatorship can keep an elected Chief Minister in jail, but how can it contain the patriotism of the heart."

आज CM आवास पर तिरंगा नहीं फहराया गया। बहुत अफ़सोस रहा। यह तानाशाही एक चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री को जेल में रख सकती है, लेकिन दिल में देशप्रेम को कैसे रोक पाएगी… https://t.co/h9TMWuy7qZ — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) August 15, 2024

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, which was brought against him by the CBI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, was initially granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, this order was stayed by the high court. On July 12, the Supreme Court intervened and granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.