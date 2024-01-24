National Girl Child Day: PM Modi, Shah Salute Girls' Undying Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded girls as change-makers, and said his government has been making every effort to build a nation where they have an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. Modi said on social media platform X, "On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors." "They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive."

It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the well-being and education of the girl child. In the last ten years, the Modi government rolled out a slew of measures that successfully met the goal of removing the hurdles on her path. After… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2024

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 in India to raise awareness about the rights and welfare of girl children in the country. The day was first celebrated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development as a way to address the issues faced by girl children and to promote gender equality in India. Home Minister Amit Shah also heaped praise on the unyielding spirit and accomplishments of the "Girl Child." Taking to X Shah wrote, " "It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the well-being and education of the girl child. In the last ten years, the Modi government rolled out a slew of measures that successfully met the goal of removing the hurdles on her path. After ten years our nation stands as resolutely as ever by her dreams for a brighter future." Established in 2008, National Girl Child Day serves the purpose of raising awareness and empowering girls across the nation. The day involves various programs, including awareness campaigns addressing issues such as saving the girl child, child sex ratios, and fostering a healthy and secure environment for girls. The Modi government had launched its flagship scheme, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (Save daughters, educate daughters), in 2015 to boost the child sex ratio and empower girls through different measures.