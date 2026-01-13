'Nations that stay prepared, prevail': Indian Army chief on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Jan 13 Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said India can be satisfied with the progress made in the field of security in 2025, while mentioning that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's readiness, precision and strategic clarity.

He mentioned that India's resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack served as an example of the current reality of the world that "nations that stay prepared, prevail".

Addressing the annual press conference of the Indian Army, Gen Dwivedi extended greetings on Lohri, Veterans' Day and Army Day and also praised the Indian media for playing a "vital role" in connecting the Indian Army with the nation, citing the "patriotic and overenthusiastic" coverage of Operation Sindoor as an example.

The past year saw a sharp rise in the number of armed conflicts worldwide. These global shifts underline a simple reality -- nations that stay prepared prevail. In this backdrop, Operation Sindoor, India's calibrated, resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrated our readiness, precision and strategic clarity," he said.

The Army chief said that through a various initiatives as part of 'JAI -- Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, Innovation', a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2025, a year of reforms given by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in January 2025, and the Indian Army's own decade of transformation, "we can be justifiably very satisfied with the progress made during the year 2025."

He mentioned that the situation along the North-western Front "remains stable, but needs constant vigil", adding that apex-level interactions, renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the "gradual normalisation" of the situation that has also enabled grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and other activities along the Northern Borders.

"With our continued strategic orientation on this front, our deployment along the Line of Actual Control remains balanced and robust. Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach," he added.

Gen Dwivedi, speaking about the Western Front, recalled India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that a "clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level".

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric," he said

"The Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions," he added.

The Army chief reiterated that "Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to".

He also acknowledged the "proactive role" of all stakeholders at the national level, including CAPFs, Intelligences, civic bodies, state administration and other ministries, whether it's MHA, MEITY, Railways, etc.

"Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor