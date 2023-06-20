Naval officers to perform yoga on board INS Vikrant, Rajnath to join

New Delhi, 20 June Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join the Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga on board indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy will stream an exclusive video on its outreach activities emphasising the theme 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', while naval units that are deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of friendly foreign countries to spread the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which is also the theme for International Day of Yoga.

This is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014.

A ministry official said that the armed forces personnel, including Agniveers, will participate in the event embracing the spirit of unity and well-being. After the yoga session, the Defence Minister will address the gathering and felicitate the yoga instructors.

Later on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) 'Dhruv' at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

ISC 'Dhruv' hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously built simulators, which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy.

