Navi Mumbai civic starts selling drinking water to MIDC companies

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon start selling potable or drinking water from its tertiary treatment plant at Koparkhairane to companies run by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The tertiary water treatment plant was built under the flagship Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the central government. The plant will not only enable the MIDC companies to avail potable water at subsidised rates but will also bring more revenue to the NMMC.

Speaking to ANI, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, "Ours is the first municipal corporation to provide potable water to companies in this manner. The municipality has also started providing drinking water to a chemical firm in Turbhe (Navi Mumbai) on an experimental basis."

"Once formally inaugurated, our tertiary water treatment plant will be able to generate 40 MLD (Minimal Liquid Discharge) every day," the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner added.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015. The flagship central scheme is aimed at providing basic civic amenities to the urban areas of the country and bringing an improvement in the quality of living by focussing on the poor and disadvantaged communities.

