Navin Chawla Passes Away: Former Chief Election Commissioner Dies at 79

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Navin Chawla, who served amid controversy over claims of bias, passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.

In a statement expressing condolences, the Election Commission highlighted Chawla's leadership in implementing significant reforms, including the landmark decision that allowed third-gender voters to choose 'Other' as a voting category, rather than being limited to 'Male' or 'Female.'

Another former CEC, SY Quraishi, told PTI that he met Chawla some 10 days back when the latter had informed that he was getting admitted to hospital for a brain surgery. "He passed away this morning at Apollo Hospital," Quraishi said, adding that he was cheerful when they last met.

Navin Chawla, a former bureaucrat, served as the Election Commissioner (EC) from 2005 to 2009, and as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) from April 2009 until July 2010.

Chawla's tenure was marked by controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of bias. In 2009, then CEC N. Gopalaswami recommended his removal, citing a petition by the BJP that alleged Chawla’s partisan conduct. However, the government did not act on this recommendation.

In 2006, a petition signed by 204 Members of Parliament, including the then Leader of Opposition, LK Advani, was submitted to President APJ Abdul Kalam, seeking Chawla's removal over allegations of partisanship.