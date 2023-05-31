Navy chief presents gallantry and distinguished service medals

New Delhi, May 31 Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar on Wednesday presented gallantry and distinguished service awards, on behalf of the President, at an impressive investiture ceremony held at the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, a Defence Ministry statement said.

At the ceremony, organised to honour and recognise the bravery, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of Naval personnel, 33 awards were conferred, including Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Vineet Kumar LA (AH) and Commander Nishant Singh (Posthumous), 13 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medal, and two Jeevan Raksha Padaks.

In addition to these awards, the Navy chief also presented the Lt V.K. Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and electrical engineering, as well as the Captain Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting flight safety.

The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practice 2023 was awarded to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and INS Tunir in the Industrial and non-industrial categories respectively.

Admiral Hari Kumar also awarded the Unit Citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances over the past year.

Indian Naval Ships Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the Unit Citation. In the shore establishment category, the awardees were INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam).

The ceremony was attended by the spouses and families of the awardees, as well as senior Navy officials.

The Navy chief lauded the award winners for their acts of bravery and distinguished service and thanked their family members for their support to the Naval personnel.

Emphasising the importance of the role of the Naval personnel, he said: "As the Indian Navy continues to expand its operational footprint, to protect, promote, pursue and preserve our national maritime interests, it is the unwavering professionalism and never-say-die spirit of our personnel, which ensures success, always and every time."



