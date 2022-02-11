Navy Vice Chief reviews progress of new personal air mobility vehicle 'Varuna'
By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 10:00 AM2022-02-11T10:00:26+5:302022-02-11T10:10:13+5:30
Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade reviewed the progress and witnessed flight trials of 'Varuna' - a personal air mobility vehicle capable of being launched and recovered from moving ships, said the Navy on Thursday.
Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade reviewed the progress and witnessed flight trials of 'Varuna' - a personal air mobility vehicle capable of being launched and recovered from moving ships, said the Navy on Thursday.
The vehicle is planned to be used for inter-ship transfer of stores and personnel.
Varuna has been made by M/s Sagar Defence Engineering and the Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO). NIIO is working closely with the firm for variants of the vehicle for inter-ship transfer of stores and personnel.
Autonomous launch and QR code-based recovery on moving platforms at sea has already been previously demonstrated.
Ghormade also saw the autonomous boats and prototype of Autonomous Modular Inflatable Target (AMIT) for which a patent application has been filed by Indian Navy.
These projects are a result of close collaboration between the private sector, academia, R&D Establishment (Engrs)/DRDO and NIIO.
M/s Sagar Defence Engineering is one amongst the deep tech start-ups identified by NIIO for handholding by being designated as the 'Industry Innovation Partner'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app