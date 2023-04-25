Naxal carrying cash reward of Rs 1 lakh surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 25 : A Naxal carrying a cash bounty of Rs 1 lakh surrendered before police in Sukma, the district worst hit by insurgency, in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and Puna Narkon, a term coined in the local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn, president of outlawed DAKMS, quit the naxal-movement, said a statement issued by Sukma Police.

The surrendered naxal was identified as Kawasi Dewa, said the statement, adding that the cadre was active in the Chintagufa area for the last six years and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

In his statement to the police, the surrendered naxal detailed the indiscrimination within the orgsation and exploitation by naxal leaders from other states.

As per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, necessary assistance will be provided to him, said the statement.

