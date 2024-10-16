Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As Haryana CM for Second Time Tomorrow

The Haryana BJP legislature party decided in a Wednesday meeting that Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time on October 17. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana in-charge Biplab Deb, and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the meeting.

In a meeting held at the BJP office in Panchkula, Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were appointed as central observers. Anil Vij and Rao Inderjit Singh also presented their claims for the post of Chief Minister.

#WATCH | Panchkula: After being chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party, Nayab Singh Saini says, "The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved… https://t.co/bnSsAKWnaTpic.twitter.com/2g4zaVz4ay — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

After being chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party leader, Saini that the Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of PM Modi. "The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047," he added.

#WATCH | Nayab Singh Saini chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party; to take oath as Haryana CM for the second time tomorrow, October 17 pic.twitter.com/qnwAvr3DL1 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Amit Shah also said during the election campaign that Naib Singh has the potential to become the Chief Minister. Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony on October 17. As soon as the dates for the Jharkhand assembly elections were announced, the BJP became active. The party held an important meeting in Delhi to finalize the names of the candidates.

Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, and national general secretary BL Santosh attended the meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC). The election strategy in Jharkhand was discussed in detail.

According to sources, the names of candidates for 52 to 53 seats in Jharkhand have been finalised. The national president has been given the responsibility of finalising names for about 12-13 seats. The party may release the first list of candidates for Jharkhand in the next two days, which may include more than 35 names.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah Sworn in as First Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Earlier on Wednesday, a government advertisement in newspapers featuring photos of Nayab Singh Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already confirmed that the Ladwa MLA would become Chief Minister for the second time. The ad was released by the government's public relations department and also gave details of the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled for 11 am tomorrow.

The ad features a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "I am confident that Haryana's role is going to become more important in the resolve of developed India." PM Modi is also likely to attend the swearing-in event.